Fairfield Mayor Steve Miller reflects on his time leading his hometown

His love for his community was instilled during his childhood. He grew up in the city, graduated from Fairfield High School, and worked at Cincinnati Financial Corp. until he left the Fairfield-based insurance company in July.

“My dad (Jim Miller) instilled in me a sense of pride and community involvement,” said Miller. “He was a huge reason I’ve done what I’ve done. I kind of followed in his footsteps but in a different way.”

But Jim Miller wasn’t an elected official. He served on boards and commissions for nonprofits and charities. The mayor said he took the other path of community involvement.

“I wanted to be involved in local government and see what I could do that way,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot, met a lot of good people ... I know I’m really going to miss it. It was a lot of fun.”

But if it was up to Miller, he wouldn’t have had a political career. He attributes his time on City Council to his dad, who died in January, and the late former mayor Ron D’Epifanio, who died in January 2020. His last City Council meeting was emotionally difficult without his two mentors in the room.

“That’s the hardest part (about leaving office) is that I really miss those guys,” he said. “They were such an influence.”

At that last meeting, City Council honored the mayor with a proclamation, declaring Dec. 14, 2021 as Steve Miller Day in the city. Councilman Bill Woeste said he believed that was a first in the city, and an honor duly bestowed.

“No one’s more deserving of a proclamation,” Woeste said at last week’s council meeting. “For eight years you’ve been giving proclamations to those most worthy ... and the most notable people in the community, and you are certainly one of the most notable in the community.”

But he didn’t want to get into politics until D’Epfianio and his dad pushed him, and he said it was one of the best decisions in his life.

“They pushed me because they knew that’s what I needed because I was just apprehensive on any kind of change, and I can tell you this has been one of the greatest experiences in my life,” Miller said. “I’ll never forget it, and I’ll cherish the memories of everything we got to do and the ways we as a group have made Fairfield better.”