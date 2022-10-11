Fairfield man walking from home to the Reds stadium to raise money

The goal is to raise at least $5,000 to support the special needs athletes for the complex named in honor of the Ol’ Lefthander, the late Joe Nuxhall.

“We love the creativity and dedication that our supporters show for our mission, and this is about as unique as it gets,” said Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of The Nuxhall Foundation, which manages the miracle league fields and other projects in the name of Joe Nuxhall.