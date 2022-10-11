Fairfield man walking from home to the Reds stadium to raise money

For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man is making the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
The goal is to raise at least $5,000 to support the special needs athletes for the complex named in honor of the Ol’ Lefthander, the late Joe Nuxhall.
“We love the creativity and dedication that our supporters show for our mission, and this is about as unique as it gets,” said Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of The Nuxhall Foundation, which manages the miracle league fields and other projects in the name of Joe Nuxhall.
While Judd is walking from his home in Fairfield to the Reds home stadium, Ben Otto, of Hamilton, walked the 20-plus miles to Great American Ball Park to honor Tom Alf, and raise money for the Nuxhall Miracle League. He raised $1,000.
As of 11 a.m. today, Judd was near Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, which is just under 7 miles from Great American Ball Park. Judd anticipates arriving at the ballpark at around 2:30 p.m. today
To support Judd in raising money for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, visit his GoFundMe page at gofund.me/d6b92a5b.
About the Author