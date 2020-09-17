Fairfield man now facing 18 counts of rape, other sexual assault charges involving minors

A Fairfield man is facing more charges related to alleged sex crimes involving minors after new indictments were handed down by a Butler County grand jury.
Zachary T. Clenney, 31, of Fairfield, was first indicted last month for rape involving a victim under age 10, and a second count of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition involving a victim under the age of 13. Clenney now faces 14 charges of rape, all first-degree felonies; three charges of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies; and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
He appeared in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday for arraignment on the charges as a result of “a continuing course of action” that started in Hamilton County and ended in Butler County.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the superseded indictment replaces the initial indictment handed down Aug. 7.
According to the new indictments, the offenses were allegedly committed between September 2007 to June 2020. Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile said the superseded indictments includes the previous indictment from last month.
He remains held in the Butler County Jail since Aug. 7 under the original $200,000 bond. However, at Thursday’s arraignment , Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh-Muench increased the bond to $1 million cash or surety.
Clenney’s next court appearance will be on Oct. 29.
Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Christina Dattilo has been appointed a special prosecutor in Butler County to team with Heile to prosecute the case.
The prosecutor’s office previously said there were allegedly two victims who were known to Clenney and that there were law enforcement investigations by police in Fairfield and in Colerain Twp.