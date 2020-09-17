Fairfield man now facing 18 counts of rape, other sexual assault charges involving minors

He remains held in the Butler County Jail since Aug. 7 under the original $200,000 bond. However, at Thursday’s arraignment , Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh-Muench increased the bond to $1 million cash or surety.

Clenney’s next court appearance will be on Oct. 29.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Christina Dattilo has been appointed a special prosecutor in Butler County to team with Heile to prosecute the case.

The prosecutor’s office previously said there were allegedly two victims who were known to Clenney and that there were law enforcement investigations by police in Fairfield and in Colerain Twp.