Fairfield LaRosa’s offers dining again as remodeling project wraps

The Fairfield LaRosa’s will be fully operational starting Monday, said the store’s general manager.
The store started a remodeling project in early July and general manager Alex Burzynski said they’ll complete the work, which includes a new kitchen, expanded carryout lane and window, a service bar, and a new 150-plus-seat dining room with seven 65-inch televisions.
“We are much, much larger than the average LaRosa’s,” Burzynski said. “For us, we had a lot of room to work with which is why during the whole remodeling process we didn’t have to shut down.”
Credit: Michael D. Pitman
They operated the carryout and delivery out of a quarter of the building while the new kitchen was built. When that was finished, they worked out of the other side while a new dining room was constructed.
“It is a major plus for the city of Fairfield to have a heritage restaurant like LaRosa’s to make this large investment to grow in the city of Fairfield,” said Kert Radel, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
Burzynski said this remodeling is a “very big deal” for the Fairfield community. The store has been in the city for more than 30 years, and has been a staple in the community “whether is for their pre-game pizzas for Friday night football or enjoying our pizza at the stadiums.”
The restaurant has partnerships with athletic programs, community organizations, and area parishes, “and wherever be of support to the community.”
“The team’s been excited for (the remodeling), and we’re just excited to offer this new product to a community that’s supported us for over 30 years,” Burzynski said.
The LaRosa’s franchise was founded in 1954 on the westside of Cincinnati when Buddy LaRosa opened the first location. It’s since grown to more than 60 locations and has expanded out of the tri-state area into Lexington, Ky., and Knoxville, Tenn.
“LaRosa’s has always been committed to sporting events, to school events, and to communities throughout southwest Ohio, and it carries over into Fairfield and Hamilton,” Radel said. “It’s something that is treasured by many.”
BUTLER COUNTY LOCATIONS
There are more than 60 LaRosa’s locations around greater Cincinnati. Here are the six restaurants in Butler County:
Fairfield, 5130 Camelot Drive
Hamilton, 770 NW Washington Blvd.
Liberty Twp., 4363 Hamilton-Middletown Road
Middletown, 4900 Roosevelt Blvd.
Oxford, 21 Lynn Ave.
West Chester Twp., 8178 Highland Pointe Drive
