Fairfield LaRosa’s offers dining again as remodeling project wraps

“It is a major plus for the city of Fairfield to have a heritage restaurant like LaRosa’s to make this large investment to grow in the city of Fairfield,” said Kert Radel, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Burzynski said this remodeling is a “very big deal” for the Fairfield community. The store has been in the city for more than 30 years, and has been a staple in the community “whether is for their pre-game pizzas for Friday night football or enjoying our pizza at the stadiums.”

The restaurant has partnerships with athletic programs, community organizations, and area parishes, “and wherever be of support to the community.”

“The team’s been excited for (the remodeling), and we’re just excited to offer this new product to a community that’s supported us for over 30 years,” Burzynski said.

The LaRosa’s franchise was founded in 1954 on the westside of Cincinnati when Buddy LaRosa opened the first location. It’s since grown to more than 60 locations and has expanded out of the tri-state area into Lexington, Ky., and Knoxville, Tenn.

“LaRosa’s has always been committed to sporting events, to school events, and to communities throughout southwest Ohio, and it carries over into Fairfield and Hamilton,” Radel said. “It’s something that is treasured by many.”

BUTLER COUNTY LOCATIONS

There are more than 60 LaRosa’s locations around greater Cincinnati. Here are the six restaurants in Butler County:

Fairfield, 5130 Camelot Drive

Hamilton, 770 NW Washington Blvd.

Liberty Twp., 4363 Hamilton-Middletown Road

Middletown, 4900 Roosevelt Blvd.

Oxford, 21 Lynn Ave.

West Chester Twp., 8178 Highland Pointe Drive