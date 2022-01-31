Fairfield kicks off new bourbon event with blues guitarist Dudley Taft

The theater will be set up as cabaret-style, with tables of four in about half the theater, and the fixed stadium seating in the other half. Tickets to the concert are available online and are $34 for the café-style seats and $32 for the stadium-style seats. All ticket-holders will receive complimentary hors d’oeuvres, as well as bourbon and beer glasses.

The series will feature a selection of bourbon and cocktails from a distillery and craft beer from a local brewery at a cash bar. The bourbon featured on Friday is from Woodford Reserve Distillery, and the craft brew will be Fretboard.

“The idea is we go out and partner with distilleries and breweries to showcase at this event, as opposed to just having an offering of lots of different items,” Hauslein said.

Friday’s concert is trending to a sizable crowd ― possibly a sellout ― and the reconfigured theater won’t hold its normal 230-plus capacity. Hauslein said it still will hold more than 200, and the tables are expected to sell out soon.

Doors and the cash bar open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/BBB_Dudley_Taft or through the box office at 513-867-5348.

UPCOMING SHOWS

Here are some upcoming performances at the Fairfield Community Arts Center:

Feb. 12: Pianist Robin Spielberg in concert from 8 to 10 p.m. She performs American classics from film and Broadway and original works.

Feb. 25-27: The Sunshine Boys, presented by Fairfield Footlighters. Shows start at 8 p.m. Feb. 25, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27.

April 1: Croce Plays Croce from 8 to 10 p.m. A.J. Croce performs songs by his father, Jim Croce, as well as other songs.

April 2: Comedian Tommy Ryman from 8 to 10 p.m. Ryman was a semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.