Fairfield, Hamilton senior living properties named in federal lawsuit

Approximately 10% of Ohioans have some form of disability, said LaTonya Springs, HOME of Greater Cincinnati assistant director, citing the 2020 U.S. Census. She said the numbers “are likely underreported and rising as people age and are able to live longer.”

“We need to make sure that each housing unit required to meet accessibility requirements does so to ensure people can age in place in the housing of their choice,” Springs said.

The lawsuit came after a joint investigation with the Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research in Cleveland. Others involved in the lawsuit include CNY Fair Housing, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Buffalo, The Fair Housing Center, Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, and the Fair Housing Partnership of Greater Pittsburgh.

Summons have been issued to several entities and people, including the management at Clover Construction Management West in Columbus, and WellClover Holdings, Clover Communities Fries, and Clover Construction Management in New York.

The Northern District of New York court set a June 16 conference date before Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter. The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial.