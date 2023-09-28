Fairfield focuses on water with improvements to infrastructure

Since 2015, the city of Fairfield has reinvested more than $10 million in its water distribution system, addressing failing infrastructure and improving reliability.

The city will invest $255,000 more as it will replace approximately 1,000 feet of water main along DDC Way, an area that serves several industrial and manufacturing businesses and is home to DNA Diagnostic Center. The water main also impacts nearby Meijer Drive at South Gilmore Road, some 3 miles away.

“Water main replacement projects have been strategically prioritized and focused mainly on high-traffic areas such as Route 4, Pleasant Avenue, Resor Road, and Seward Road,” said Public Utilities Director Adam Sackenheim of the capital improvement project.

Cleves, Ohio-based Larry Smith Inc. was contracted for the project that will start around Thanksgiving and could take four to six weeks to complete. No service or traffic interruptions are expected outside of normal construction inconveniences.

Sackenheim said this is a critical project due to the high number of water main breaks over the past few years. Since 2020, Fairfield has repaired six main breaks on DDC Way, all in the same 600-foot stretch of pipe.

“Breaks in this area can disrupt water service to several businesses ― most notably the DNA Diagnostics Center and testing laboratory,” he said.

The water mains in this area are ductile iron pipes, which Sackenheim said is unusual to see fail at about 40 years old. Public Utilities staff believes the corrosive soils in the area are causing severe pipe corrosion and associated breaks.

The new pipe to be installed will be wrapped with a polyethylene encasement to prevent corrosion in the future, which has been a common practice for the city when installing new water mains.

The project will also include installing a pressure-reducing valve in the city’s water distribution system, which will provide improved system resiliency and operational flexibility in the event of an emergency event, according to a city staff report.

The project was included in the City Council-approved 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program, which still required the board to authorize the expenditure to move forward with the project. Seven companies submitted bids, which were opened on Sept. 11. The funding approved by City Council also includes contingency funds, and the project will be paid for from the city’s Water Replacement and Improvement Fund.