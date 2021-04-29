Fairfield ending pause in new city manager search as many are intrigued by internal candidate

City Councilmember Mark Scharringhausen said this internal candidate “has demonstrated a strong skillset, has demonstrated good leadership” and “has shown me their ability to manage this city.”

Abbott, Scharringhausen and others on the council said they want to interview the internal candidate, which they did not identify, but based on comments it would be Assistant City Manager Scott Timmer, who was promoted to that position in January after serving the city as its finance director since September 2018.

Timmer declined to comment.

Councilmember Leslie Besl, who said she’s “personally cheering for” the internal candidate, but sided with the majority to hire a search firm. She said it’s important the city be “all-inclusive when we do something like this of this magnitude.”

Councilmember Bill Woeste said City Council should “apply the same system” to the city’s hiring process when it involves the city manager as it does for any other employee. He did say the city does not need to conduct a national search as it initially planned.

In addition to Woeste and Besl, Council members Terry Senger and Dale Paullus supported contracting a search firm.

City Council has established a few qualifications any candidate should have when applying for the position, including holding a master’s degree with an emphasis in public service; 10 years of public sector employment, including at least four in public sector management; and demonstrated experience and expertise in financial matters, including operating and capital improvement budgets.

Eight search firms had sent the city qualifications, and all seven council members will rank their top three picks and submit them to Mayor Steve Miller, who will rank the top two. City Council will pick one firm at a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6.