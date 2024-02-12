Fairfield Community Foundation hits milestone mark

Justin Krueger, chair of the Fairfield Community Foundation Advisory Board, said “2023 stands out as a remarkable year, with an unprecedented level of new gifts to the foundation. I am incredibly proud of our collective efforts and the community’s unwavering support in fostering meaningful change.”

The Fairfield Community Foundation was incorporated in 1999 as a not-for-profit by Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. residents, and awards more than $100,000 annually in scholarships for area students continuing their education. It became an affiliate of the Hamilton Community Foundation on July 1, 2022, as a way to enhance charitable services to the Fairfield community with additional resources and support.

A notable portion of the 2023 contributions came through designated funds, which are gifts with a specific intended purpose, such as the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fund, which provides accessible baseball and softball fields, and other athletic opportunities, for athletes with special needs, and the Fairfield City School’s Fur Fund for its facility dog program.

Purpose-driven gifts accounted for more than a quarter of all new donations.

Also accounting for about 25% of all new gifts were Fields of Interest Funds, which is money directed towards general areas of community interest, such as the Friends of the Fairfield Parks.

Education remained a focal area for Fairfield Community Foundation donors as another quarter of new gifts supported scholarships or tuition assistance.

The rest of the new contributions went to the foundation’s unrestricted grant fund, which addresses community needs, and donor-advised fund accounts, which offer community families options in philanthropy.

“Our goal is to work closely with all our donors to help them achieve their charitable aspirations,” said Hamilton Community Foundation Vice President Katie Braswell. “We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from our community, which enables us to make a real difference in people’s lives.”