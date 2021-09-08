Fairfield Community Foundation finds its new leader: Meet Ronda Croucher

The Fairfield Community Foundation has hired a new president.
The nonprofit organization announced that Ronda Croucher will succeed outgoing president Linda Yarger, who announced in June she would retire.
Ronda Croucher, a lifelong resident of Butler County, has spent most of her career working with nonprofit organizations, bringing more than 30 years of business management, public relations, marking and fund development experience with her. She most recently was the Vice President of Community Engagement for Primary Health Solutions, a non-profit safety-net healthcare provider with locations throughout Butler and Montgomery counties.
She said she’s “excited to serve” Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. “with a focus on connecting people and organizations to the needs of the community in a meaningful way.”
“I believe that our future is bright, and our best days can be those ahead of us ― if we work together to make it happen,” she said.
Fairfield Community Foundation board chair Doug Robertson said Croucher’s “extensive career of leading and collaborating with community-based organizations and community-minded individuals, along with her already established presence and influence in Fairfield and its surrounding areas, will uniquely enable her to continue to grow the Foundation’s impact in and service to the greater Fairfield community.”
Croucher has served on various community boards, committees and task force groups over the years, and is the co-founder of the Butler County Anti-Human Trafficking (BCAHT) Collaborative and helped to establish Butler County Leading Infant Vitality Equitably (LIVE).
She’s also a member of the Lindenwald Kiwanis of Hamilton and Fairfield and is a member of Tri-County Assembly of God in Fairfield. She and her husband, Bill, have two adult children and five grandchildren, three of whom attend Fairfield City Schools.