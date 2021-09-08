Fairfield Community Foundation finds its new leader: Meet Ronda Croucher

Fairfield Community Foundation board chair Doug Robertson said Croucher’s “extensive career of leading and collaborating with community-based organizations and community-minded individuals, along with her already established presence and influence in Fairfield and its surrounding areas, will uniquely enable her to continue to grow the Foundation’s impact in and service to the greater Fairfield community.”

Croucher has served on various community boards, committees and task force groups over the years, and is the co-founder of the Butler County Anti-Human Trafficking (BCAHT) Collaborative and helped to establish Butler County Leading Infant Vitality Equitably (LIVE).

She’s also a member of the Lindenwald Kiwanis of Hamilton and Fairfield and is a member of Tri-County Assembly of God in Fairfield. She and her husband, Bill, have two adult children and five grandchildren, three of whom attend Fairfield City Schools.