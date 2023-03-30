Fairfield City Council votes to raise pay for future councils

The councilman said the city looked at six other similar cities to Fairfield and said the new rate “is pretty comparable.”

City Council last approved a compensation increase on Oct. 27, 2008, which was effective on Jan. 1, 2010.

Though City Council cannot vote itself a pay raise, current members could potentially benefit from the decision.

Mayor Mitch Rhodus and Council members Gwen Brill, Matt Davidson, Tim Meyers were elected in November 2021 and are up for re-election in 2025. Council members Dale Paullus, Leslie Besl, and Adam Kraft all have pulled petitions to run for election this fall and, if successful, would start new terms on Jan. 1, 2024. Councilman Terry Senger said in November he would not seek re-election.