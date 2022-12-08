Fairfield barber shop owner recognized by her big hair remembered as ‘people person’

“Darlene was very kind,” said Combs, who went to barber school with Bowling and began working at Dixie Chicks Barber Shop in 2013.

The phrase that someone had “never met a stranger” may be a cliché, but it’s nonetheless very true about Bowling.

“Darlene was a people person, she loved her clients. She loved talking to people, hearing their stories, and sharing her stories with them,” Combs said. “She just loved everybody. She was a very caring person.”

Bowling was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Kenneth L. Fuller and Clara Ruth (nee Hedger) Fuller. She attended the Winton Road First Church of God.

It wasn’t until Bowling was 50 that she became a barber. And though she loved talking with and meeting people, Combs said above all else, her friend’s priorities were her religion and “her family was her life.”

Bowling is survived by three sons, Lester Bowling, Brian (fiancée Bee) Bowling, and Steve (fiancée Carolyn) Bowling; five grandchildren, Anna, Autumn, Brandon, Brady, and Steve, Jr.; her brother, Kenneth (Jill) Fuller and sister Jackie (Tim) Horn.

Darlene was also preceded in death by her sister Daisy Thompson and niece Wendy Van Bever.

REMEMBERING DARLENE BOWLING

The visitation for Darlene Bowling is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way, off Ohio 4 in Fairfield.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.