FAA suggests compromise for skydiving landing zone at Middletown Regional Airport

For the past few years, the city and Start Skydiving have been embroiled in a dispute concerning issues with their hangar lease and most recently in May when the city moved the parachute landing zone. Since then Start Skydiving has made allegations against the city in its efforts to operate the airport.

In addition, the feuding has delayed the city’s efforts to complete the Airport’s Master Plan and Layout Plan because the parachute landing zone issue was not resolved.

Part of the issue was the lack of a coordinated position and conflict between the FAA’s Flight Standards Office and Airport District Office which saw the controversy between the city and Start from different perspectives. The FAA guidance announced Friday was a compromise and places the landing zone in the same area that the city decided in May but allowed those with a “D” license or the very experienced skydivers to land between their hangar and taxiway.

While the city had moved the parachute landing zone in May, Start Skydiving continued to use the previous landing zones as before when they reopened for business in June after the COVID-19 shutdown. During the past two months, city officials have been logging complaints with the FAA from pilots using airport concerning safety incidents.