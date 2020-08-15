Experts: Boundaries, communication are important when working from home, which could last

Though it may take time to figure out the best set up for each work from home employee — and experimenting with setups is encouraged — there are best practices people as remote work is a part of new work routines, said Nancy Van Brunt, senior director of Talent Success at UpWork, a platform where freelancers can find jobs with businesses or individuals.

“COVID-19 has been an accelerant to the adoption of remote work, but I foresee many professionals and companies embracing this way of working even after it’s safe to return to offices,” she said. “Workers have realized the cost and time benefits of not having to commute, as well as more freedom and flexibility to structure their day in a way that’s more conducive to how they work best.”