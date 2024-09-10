Expansion to double size of Middletown Community Center

“Not only is this center important for the entire community, but it is so important for our youth,” Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said. “This building, this center has meant so much for generations of Middletonians and in 83 years it has had an impact on and enhanced the lives of those in our dear city. Now by enhancing the building itself, we are able to enhance the impact on our community.”

Acting City Manger Nathan Cahall said the project will “pretty much almost double the square footage of this facility and will make our programing efforts and our service delivery that much better for our community.”

The city and Middletown City Schools originally teamed up to fund the renovation, but the district pulled out in 2023 along with funding for a pre-school space at the center.

That sent city staff back to the drawing board to develop a new scope for the project with a budget of $5.9 million base bid.

At a meeting last month, council unanimously approved the base project for a new gymnasium along with five options that will make improvements to the existing building the project price tag to $6,7 million.

Funding for the project is $2.8 million from 2021 ARPA funds, $3.5 million from county ARPA funds and $312,512 from the capital improvement fund.

When completed the facility will have a new gym and retractable bleachers, new window, gutters and downspouts and painting that would match the new addition, upgrades on the two existing bathroom facilities and upgrade of the existing facility including new flooring, new walls, new ceilings, electrical improvement and HVAC improvements.

Construction is expected to take about 16 months. Cahall projected completion around December 2025. Contractors are Universal Contracting with Brandstetter Carroll architects.