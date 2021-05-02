Entries for unique Fitton Center project coming from all over the world: How to get involved

Artists and community members can get involved by making single-color butterflies that range in size from two to six inches wide. Light and pale blues should not be used, because that will be the background color used to fill in around the butterflies. Some artists may choose to create more than one butterfly, while others will make a butterfly in memory of someone.

“Wings of Hope has just exploded. We are at nearly 600 butterflies,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

An instructional video is available on the Fitton Center’s website and on social media channels for those who would like more instructions on how to make a butterfly. A downloadable template is also available online.

An initial call to artists went out online and there has been a positive response from artists across the globe. The Fitton Center also held a community butterfly-making day in April. Once all of the butterflies are made and received, the mural will be assembled on site at the Fitton Center.

“Many times, the packages include a note about how being able to do this project has impacted them. I have been keeping a log of all who have participated in this project. We had over 60 people attend Wings of Hope butterfly maker day on Saturday, April 10. We made 82 butterflies in four hours. I will also be doing an engagement with River Summit in hopes to make about 100 more,” Farr said.

Finished butterflies can be dropped off or mailed to Lori Kay Farr, 1070 Pond Ridge Circle, Hamilton, OH 45013 by the extended deadline of Friday, May 7. The installation is expected to be completed by June (weather permitting.) Wings of Hope will be a permanent installation at the Fitton Center.