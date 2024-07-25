Enjoy the last few weeks of summer with activities across the region

Activate Cincinnati’s new interactive gaming facility welcomes all ages and skill levels, encouraging players to explore and create their own unique gaming experience. At Activate, participants can jump, climb, problem-solve, and have fun in a number of different, dynamic game rooms.

Guests can sign up in groups of two to five players and try Level 1 (easy) or take it to the extreme with Level 10, which is the most challenging. With Activate’s high-tech electronic RFID wristbands, players can track their progress, rack up points, or level up, and earn prizes along the way.

There are multiple game rooms, including Strike, Hoops, Laser, Mega Grid, and more. With interactive technology that reacts in real time, each game lasts one to three minutes.

Founded in 2019, Activate is a state-of-the-art gaming facility with over 30 locations across the United States and Canada. Each Activate location offers a variety of unique gaming rooms with over 700 levels for players to compete, earn stars, and track achievements online. Activate combines physical activity and gaming to create an immersive experience as part of a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about Activate Cincinnati, visit https://playactivate.com/cincinnati. Activate Cincinnati is at 3103 Disney St. Pricing starts at $24.99 per player (for 75 minutes of play,) Mon.-Thurs. The cost is $29.99 Fri. – Sun.

Water sports at Wake Nation

At Wake Nation’s floating playground, also known as the Aqua Park, guests are never too old to have fun. At this watersports facility, participants can choose from a mild section designed for children ages 10 and under, or one of the two larger sections with more thrilling features designed for the “bigger” kid in all of us.

Wake Nation also has a Superslide. From the water trampolines and water slides to the monkey bars, and many other thrilling water features, the Aqua Park and Superslide at Wake Nation are definitely area summer favorites. Wake Nation also offers waterskiing and wakeboarding via a boat-free cable pulley system, along with concessions and a viewing area.

For more information about the Aqua Park and Superslide as well as the park’s operating calendar, features, and hours, go to www.wakenation.com. Wake Nation is at 201 Joe Nuxhall Way in Fairfield.

Spend time outdoors at MetroParks

MetroParks of Butler County is a free, local resource that connects community members to recreation and the outdoors. All 14 parks, connecting residents to over 5,000 acres of land, are open daily from 8 a.m. until dusk. MetroParks’ mission is to provide a park system that maximizes the community’s quality of life through conservation, education and recreation. From hiking trails, to play areas, birding and wildlife, there’s something for everyone.

For the latest information on events and programs happening at the parks, go to MetroParks website at www.yourmetroparks.net. Parks are available within a short drive for most residents.

DORA opportunities with live entertainment, shopping

Explore a local Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and discover some of the area’s top refreshment stops. Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Liberty Center and Oxford all have DORA districts. The DORA program allows guests to order an alcoholic beverage from a participating establishment and they can explore the city while drinking — as long as it’s in the designated areas, you are over the age of 21, and your drink is in a plastic DORA cup.

DORA drinks are available at stops such as Richard’s Pizza in Fairfield, Municipal Brew Works in Hamilton, and Agave & Rye in Liberty Center, to name a few. So, whether you want to shop, enjoy live entertainment, or to spend time outdoors, visiting a local DORA district will add to the fun.

Skydiving experiences for all

For anyone looking for a new adventure to try, Start Skydiving (www.startskydiving.com) is an activity to consider this summer. Participants can make the leap from 13,000 feet at Middletown’s Start Skydiving. The free-fall experience will allow guests to take in a unique perspective of their surroundings and the world below. Participants from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and beyond continue to enjoy what Start Skydiving has to offer. Start Skydiving has become a skydiving destination for new and experienced skydivers. The Great Miami River runs along Start Skydiving’s world-class dropzone. Start Skydiving is also the home to Team Fastrax, a professional skydiving team.

iFly Indoor Skydiving in Liberty Twp. (www.iflyworld.com/cincinnati) is another fun-for-all-ages destination. iFly offers monthly activities and events. From birthday parties to STEM learning opportunities and field trips, there are plenty of flying experiences available for kids and teens. Coaching is also available for all ages. iFly also hosts All Abilities Nights, and anyone with physical or cognitive challenges is invited to come and participate.

Visit a local ice cream shop

Whether it’s a sunny afternoon stop, or weekend destination, Butler County has several notable ice cream shops that are sure to make your day. Flub’s Ice Cream (www.flubsicecream.com) is famous for their daily sherbets, Italian ice and creamy ice cream cones that can be completed with a variety of different toppings. Flub’s also offers signature Cyclone treats and their Cyclone list offers over 40 different options. With locations in Hamilton, Ross, Fairfield and Spooky Nook, Flub’s has been a local family tradition since 1966. Ice cream lovers will also want to be on the lookout for the Flubmobile, which will be making stops throughout the region this season.

Soft serve ice cream at The Cone (www.thecone.com) in West Chester at 6855 Tylersville Road is another local not-to-miss destination. The Cone’s ice cream is served to you from a building that looks like an ice-cream cone. The Cone has been serving local customers since 1995 and one of the most popular items on the menu is the orange and vanilla twist cone.

Other area ice cream stops include Spring Street Treats in Oxford, Swaffy’s Ice Cream in Monroe, The Dip in Fairfield, Sweden Crème in Lindenwald, and Twist Ice Cream Company in Liberty Twp.