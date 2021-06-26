Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Cincinnati man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Cincinnati man for Butler and Warren counties. The man reportedly walked away from his home on Clifton Colony Drive at 8:30 Saturday morning and has not returned.
Leon Vincent, 78, is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, a release said. He was last seen wearing a long sleeved light green v-neck shirt and tan khaki shorts.
Vincent reportedly suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
If you see him, dial 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.