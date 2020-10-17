Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled

Authorities canceled an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a Clark County man after he was located by authorities. Raymond Bosley, 79, was found after driving away from his residence at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, a release said.
Bosley suffers from Alzheimers as well as other medical conditions. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid flannel shirt, blue jeans, brown leather shoes, glasses and possibly a camouflage baseball cap. He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 178 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a white 2017 Ford Fusion with Ohio license plate HAF3740.