‘Empty the Shelter’ event launches today: Dogs, cats adoptable at low cost

Dogs and puppies may be adopted for $25 while cats and kittens are $5 through Dec. 11 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope Event.

“With the holiday season kicking into full gear, we’d love to see all of our animals celebrating the most wonderful time of year in a loving home,” states a news item from Animal Friends, which is located at 1820 Princeton Road in Hamilton.