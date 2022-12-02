‘Empty the Shelter’ event launches today: Dogs, cats adoptable at low cost

The Animal Friends Human Society pet shelter is offering dogs, puppies, cats and kittens for adoption at discounted rates through the beginning of this month.
Dogs and puppies may be adopted for $25 while cats and kittens are $5 through Dec. 11 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope Event.
“With the holiday season kicking into full gear, we’d love to see all of our animals celebrating the most wonderful time of year in a loving home,” states a news item from Animal Friends, which is located at 1820 Princeton Road in Hamilton.
“Help us #EmptyTheShelters and find a new furry family member,” the shelter said.
Click here to see the Facebook event page by Animal Friends Humane Society.
Also today, the shelter will receive a portion of sales at City Barbeque in Fairfield. Twenty percent of the proceeds from food, beverage and bottled sauce sales placed will be donated. Those who participate should print out a flyer here.
City Barbeque is located at 6755 Dixie Highway.