Employee at Butler County vaping shop accused in theft of $1,400

An Oxford police officer responded to Studio Vapes, in the 100 block of West High Street, at 10:04 p.m. May 19 for a report of theft involving a total of $1,466 in cash and products. The store manager accused an employee of the theft which occurred after business hours.
The uncharged suspect is not named in the report because charges had not yet been filed.
The officer was shown video of the uncharged suspect entering and turning on lights and then moving to the cash register. The view behind the counter is obscured by the counter. The manager said the cash was in a box under the cash register. There was only one dollar remaining in the box. He said the cash lost was $1,206.
The video shows the thief than moving to the front of the store where he could be seen grabbing four CBD products, valued at $65 each, from the display.
A warrant for theft was to be issued for the uncharged suspect.