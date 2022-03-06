Emergency responders called for water rescue in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Rescue workers in West Chester performed a water recovery operation on Saturday, according to reports.
Responders arrived at the scene after a call that someone needed rescued. It was a man who was fishing at the pond, West Chester officials said.
Police scanner traffic indicated the address given is at or near the Meadow Ridge Apartments on Blossom Street.
Officials have not given further details, but the call was originally for a rescue and then referred to as a recovery.
