journal-news logo
X

Emergency pothole repairs at Liberty Way set for tonight

Butler County crews will repair potholes on Ohio 129 near the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange tonight. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Butler County crews will repair potholes on Ohio 129 near the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange tonight. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

News
By
17 minutes ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning drivers there will be emergency pothole repairs on Ohio 129 tonight near the Liberty Way interchange.

The repairs will be made on the ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound and westbound Ohio 129 between mile markers 24 and 25.5. Crews will begin patching potholes in a moving operation beginning at 8 p.m. and ending by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

In Other News
1
Bridgewater Falls Chick-fil-A to close until late June
2
Kroger focusing more on reusable packaging that consumers may return to...
3
Hamilton train depot move spurs some concerns
4
Chief: Madison fire levy would build new stations, replace aging...
5
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week begins: Jag’s, Kona Grill...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top