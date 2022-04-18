Emergency pothole repairs at Liberty Way set for tonight

The repairs will be made on the ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound and westbound Ohio 129 between mile markers 24 and 25.5. Crews will begin patching potholes in a moving operation beginning at 8 p.m. and ending by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.