Emergency pothole repairs at Liberty Way set for tonight

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning drivers there will be emergency pothole repairs on Ohio 129 tonight near the Liberty Way interchange.
The repairs will be made on the ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound and westbound Ohio 129 between mile markers 24 and 25.5. Crews will begin patching potholes in a moving operation beginning at 8 p.m. and ending by 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
