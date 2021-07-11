Electronic filing now required at Butler County Clerk of Courts: Why it’s happening

Attorneys, judges or the general public requiring or wanting paper copies can still get them, but they can also be printed without a trip to the office or paying the cost per sheet that the clerk of courts office charges.

“And really it is more efficient with less chance for error. With this office scanning three fourths of a million documents a year, sometimes things could get misplaced,” she said.

Swain said her office is ready to help any resident who needs to file a court document.

“We have a terminal in our office and we have staff that will help them through the process,” she said.

The feedback has been positive, but there was a learning curve and some trepidation, she said. The system was implemented for civil cases first then criminal cases near the time pandemic precautions took hold.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said the system was a great asset during the pandemic.

“I have ended up filing a lot of things on my own because of it and I find it really simplifies things,” Heile said.

“What used to happen, I would prepare the motion, sign the motion, print the motion, make multiple copies of the motion and those would get walked down to the clerk’s office either by myself or it would go in a folder that gets taken down to the clerk’s office periodically. So now we submit it online through the e-filing system and then I email the judge and defense counsel. No more printing and copying and I can do it with a few clicks on the computer.”