41 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Nicholas J. Hudson, 704 Gordon Smith, Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Jessica L. Collins, 906 Hataway Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

William A. Potts, 2330 Central Ave., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Cassey S. Crank, 1107 Sipple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

David William Albertson Jr., 14 McKinley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Dillon T. Owens, 1709 Lawn Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of obstructing official business.

Darby L. Smith, 427 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Stephanie Houston, 1220 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Shaun M. Robinson, 3986 Millville Oxford Road, Apt. 3, Oxford; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Kenyatta McCullough, 142 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Rocky L. Steinmetz, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft and vandalism (direct).

Charles Cole, 2439 Crew Circle, Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Verano D. Witcher, Sr., 7172 Saffron Drive, Dayton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Daniel C. Kondrath, 1609 Smith Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Gary Young, 224 Elmhurst Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and driving under suspension.

Michael Starnell Green, 1090 NW Washington Blvd., Apt. 6, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

Jenna L. Brown, 123 Covey Place, Trenton; indicted on five counts of theft, and two counts of grand theft.

Carl Smith, 1993 Hummingbird Circle, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

Andrew B. Montgomery, 8655 Butler Warren Road, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on three counts of aggravated menacing, and two counts of domestic violence.

Lecil Daniel Townsend, 102 E. State St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of theft, theft by deception (direct), and misuse of credit cards (direct).

David Eugene Quinn, 1200 Young St., Middletown; indicted on two counts each of involuntary manslaughter (direct) and corrupting another with drugs (direct), and one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Charles L. Davis, II, 2648 Victoria Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Christopher T. Anspach, 128 W. Main St., Blanchester; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Ivante Zioa Church, 234 Euclid Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Steven Watts, 950 Franklin Commons Circle, Franklin; indicted on two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, and one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Joseph McIntosh, 955 Stanford Place, Mason; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Martin Deane Gibbs Jr., 805 Front St., Marietta; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Kyle Honious, 5285 Lamme Road, Moraine; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Christopher Carlos Morales, 9735 Mason-Montgomery Road, Mason; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Joshua Deen Day, 910 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Bradley J. Austin, 1717 7th St., Portsmouth; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Daniel Kondrath, 1609 Smith Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of assault.

Morgan A. Robinson, 578 Park Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

John P. Henson, 4450 Glendale Drive, Batavia; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Lawrence D. Twitty, 408 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Edward Chenault, 13 North Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, using weapons while intoxicated, and domestic violence.

Joseph Lee Williams III, 619 Shadowlawn Ave., Apt. 6, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Emily Dailey, 2408 Meadow Drive, Lafayette, In.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daysean Marquelle Tallon, 802 S. Main St., Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jeremy Scott Gibson, 1951 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jordan Gammoh, 43 Kings Way, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.