Electric lawn mower manufacturer expands to 100,000-square foot Hamilton facility

The company, which was founded in 2009 and a current subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), said the new facility is in response to the growing demand for all-electric, zero-turn mowers; a product that the company introduced to the consumer market over a decade ago.

Until its expansion, the company produced its four different electric mowers and accessories at its Ross Twp. location. Matt Bieber, the president of chore products for Generac, said the expansion is already staffed by “approximately 90 employees” and will be focused on increasing the output of the company’s existing products.