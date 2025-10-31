Election day: Voters to decide key ballot issues in Butler County

Election coverage of this year’s election can be found online at www.journal-news.com/elections, which also includes a link to our Voter Guide.

Here is a list of some of the county’s higher ballot issues voters will decide on Election Day:

Tax increases:

Butler County: Voters across the county will be asked to consider a five-year, 2-mill levy for the Butler County Elderly Services. This request will renew the existing 1.3-mill levy and increase it by 0.7 mills. This would cost $50 for every $100,000 of property value, which is an increase of $25, and it’s estimated to generate more than $20.2 million annually. Ken Wilson with the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio told the Journal-News a straight renewal “will not meet the growing needs of the population.” The Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio manages the elderly services levy, which provides senior programming to help them stay longer at home. The agency served nearly 4,100 clients last year, and the levy pays for services like transportation, meals, mental health services, adult day services, housekeeping, and repairs. Without the increase, Wilson, the vice president of program operations at the Council, said the program would undergo a “dramatic restructuring ” and some of the elderly population would not be able to be served.

Milford Twp.: Voters in this community are being asked to consider an additional five-year, 1.85-mill levy for EMS, which would cost $65 for every $100,000 of property value. It’s estimated to generate $255,338 a year.

Milford Twp. contracts EMS service from the city of Oxford and village of Seven Mile, and township officials have said Oxford’s costs have increased over the years.

The township fiscal officer told our news partner, WCPO, the cost doubled from 2024 to 2025, and it will triple in 2026 to more than $200,000.

Ross Twp.: Voters in Ross will be asked to consider continuing a 6.5-mill levy for fire and EMS service. This would cost around $228 for every $100,000 of property value, and would generate a bit more than $2.1 million a year. This levy is combining the two levies Ross Twp. has now into one. If this levy is passed, township officials have said they plan to discontinue its two current levies. Fiscal officer Julie Joyce-Smith said if the levy request is passed, the tax increase to property owners would only be 0.75-mills once the two existing levies are rescinded.

The two existing levies bring in about $1.1 million annually, Joyce-Smith said. If approved, the new levy would bring in about $1 million more each year, beginning in January.

Hanover Twp.: A new levy for the fire department will have the same rate as the expiring levy — 3.5 mills — but will be based on 2025 appraised Butler County property values. The expiring levy is based on 2016 property values, the year it was passed.

If passed, property owners will pay $123 for every $100,000 of a property’s appraised value, according to the auditor. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $246.

The levy will run for a five-year period, first due in calendar year 2026, if passed.

“(The levy) is needed because we want to maintain the 24/7 operations for emergency medical services,” Township Administrator Bruce Henry said. “We’re trying to look ahead to perhaps have firefighters on station, but that’s down the road right now.”

The levy will also help pay to maintain current equipment and invest in new equipment. Paying for additional training for current and new staff is also a focus.

Renewals:

Morgan Twp.: Morgan Twp. voters will decide whether to renew a 5-year, 2.75 mill levy for the fire district. This renewal will not raise the current cost for taxpayers, which is $57 for every $100,000 of property value. This levy is estimated to generate $455,436 annually.

School levies:

Lakota Local Schools: Residents in two of Butler County’s largest townships will decide on a proposed, two-part school tax bond issue for Lakota Local School District. The new 4.99-mill bond issue would collect $506.4 million and a 0.95-mill permanent improvement levy would raise $4.98 million to fund its Master Facilities Plan. Both are 37-year tax issues and would cost $175 and $33 per $100,000 of home value, respectively. The net increase to taxpayers — an existing bond is scheduled to roll off in 2029 — would be roughly $93 a year per $100,000. Lakota hopes to replace some of its older school buildings with new ones while also renovating and modernizing current learning spaces to better serve future students, said district officials.

The 17,000-student district’s facilities plan also calls for reducing Lakota’s 21 schools to 16 buildings in West Chester and Liberty townships should the tax hike win voter approval.

If the issue were to pass, homeowners would not see any increase in their tax bills until January 2029, said school officials.

The last time Lakota voters approved a bond issue for new school construction and building renovations was in 2005.

Madison Local Schools: Madison Local School district is coming back to voters with a 10-year, 3.96-mill renewal levy, which will not raise school property taxes, for the Nov. 4 ballot. This levy is nearly identical to the one rejected by voters in May by just five votes. The 10-year, 3.96-mill property tax levy renewal would help avoid an operating deficit. This would not raise the current cost to property owners, which is $139 for every $100,000 of property value. It is estimated to generate $1.1 million annually.

The vote is crucial, said renewal tax supporters, to avoid additional personnel and program budget cuts further impacting Madison schools’ 1,500-student district.

The school system has already eliminated high school busing, raised student sports and activity fees and cut job positions while also reducing some programs.

Passage of the tax renewal, however, would mean the district would reinstate high school busing and reduce activity participation fees to $225 from $400, he said.

Writer Michael D. Clark contributed to this report.