Backers of Madison schools’ tax renewal hopeful for passage on 2nd try

Now the district is coming back to voters with a nearly identical 10-year, 3.96-mill renewal levy, which will not raise school property taxes, for the Nov. 4 ballot.

The vote is crucial, said renewal tax supporters, to avoid additional personnel and program budget cuts further impacting Madison schools’ 1,500-student district.

The school system has already eliminated high school busing, raised student sports and activity fees and cut job positions while also reducing some programs.

“The Madison Levy Committee is really hopeful for a positive outcome on November 4th. Even with the challenges and cuts we have already faced, our district just received a 3.5-star rating (out of 5 stars) on the state report card, which shows the dedication of our teachers, staff, and families,” said Amy Jesse, campaign manager for the tax renewal campaign.

If voters approve the 10-year, 3.96-mill levy renewal, it will not raise school property taxes. The owner of a $100,000 home would continue to pay $140 annually.

Explore Renewal tax levy for Madison Schools that lost by 5 votes is back on the ballot

Jeff Staggs, superintendent of Madison Schools, said the renewal levy is an important funding source for a district already receiving less state school monies because of Ohio’s latest biennium budget passed on June 30.

“Madison will lose $400,000 in state funding because of the state biennium budget for this year and next, and without passage of the renewal levy in November, the district will have a deficit over four million dollars by 2029,” said Staggs.

“The future budget reductions will include classified cuts, one SRO, supplemental cuts, revisiting busing, and increasing pay to participate to $725 per activity without a (family) cap,” he said.

Passage of tax renewal, however, would mean the district would reinstate high school busing and reduce activity participation fees to $225 from $400, he said.

Jesse urged school district residents to ask members of the levy committee questions regarding the proposed renewal tax.

“Our committee will be busy getting yard signs out and sending mailers so that everyone has the information they need. We are grateful for the continued support of our community and remain optimistic about the future of our schools,” Jesse said.