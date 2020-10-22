Election: Butler County mailing own ballots after splitting with vendor that had multiple issues

“So we decided that we no longer wanted to send any files to Midwest Direct because if we were sending things out of our office, we would know exactly what’s going on,” said Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin. “So taking that over at this point has not been a problem for us. We’re able to keep up with the pace of requests at this point because most people requested in the summer.”

Miami County Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns said her office is also managing ballot requests well. Both counties effectively split with the vendor last Tuesday.

Bruns encouraged voters who have not received their absentee ballot to call the board of elections, which can track ballots.