Election 2024: Here are local issues that could appear on November ballot

Voters this fall will be asked not only to decide on national, state and local leadership, but also a slew of proposed school district property tax levies, income tax items and other ballot issues for their communities.
The filing deadline for ballot issues for the Nov. 5 general election was Wednesday afternoon.
The following levies and issues will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from their county boards of election.
Northern Warren County
In Warren County, the village of Harveysburg may have five separate ballot items — two of which are asking for new tax money and one of which is proposing dissolving the village altogether.
The initiative to surrender corporate powers could be returning to the ballot this fall after narrowly failing last year. The item is a citizen-led petition, according to the Warren County Board of Elections, and it comes after an admissions tax was imposed by the village on land used for the Renaissance Festival.
Voters in Harveysburg last fall also rejected two 2.5 mill levies for police and general operating expenses proposed by the village.
Ballot language for the Lebanon adult-use issue and the Harveysburg referendums on ordinances is pending review by legal counsel and the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.
Proposed ballot measures:
Wayne Twp.: 2 mill additional, 5 years, fire levy
Harveysburg: 3 mill additional, 5 years, operating expenses
Harveysburg: 2.5 mill additional, 5 years, police levy
Harveysburg: Referendums on multiple ordinances
Harveysburg: Surrendering corporate powers
Lebanon: An adult-use marijuana issue
Carlisle: Electric and gas aggregation
Butler County
The Monroe school district has a prominent issue on the November ballot, asking voters to approve $36.75 million in bonds to pay for new school construction.
There are also four communities that have fire levies on the ballot in Butler County, including New Miami.
Proposed ballot measures:
Monroe schools: 3.49 mill bond, additional, 38 years, school facilities
Butler County: 0.5 mill renewal, 5 years, Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Board
New Miami: 6 mill additional, 5 years, fire levy
New Miami: 3 mill additional, 5 years, streets levy
Oxford: 2.6 mill additional, 10 years, fire levy
Lemon Twp.: 3.8 mill replacement, 5 years, fire levy
Ross Twp.: 2.75 mill renewal, 5 years, fire levy
MidPointe Library: 1.25 mill additional, permanent, current expenses
Lane Public Library: 0.75 mill renewal, permanent, current expenses
Millville: Electric and gas aggregation