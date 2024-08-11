Election 2024: Here are local issues that could appear on November ballot

The following levies and issues will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from their county boards of election.

Northern Warren County

In Warren County, the village of Harveysburg may have five separate ballot items — two of which are asking for new tax money and one of which is proposing dissolving the village altogether.

The initiative to surrender corporate powers could be returning to the ballot this fall after narrowly failing last year. The item is a citizen-led petition, according to the Warren County Board of Elections, and it comes after an admissions tax was imposed by the village on land used for the Renaissance Festival.

Voters in Harveysburg last fall also rejected two 2.5 mill levies for police and general operating expenses proposed by the village.

Ballot language for the Lebanon adult-use issue and the Harveysburg referendums on ordinances is pending review by legal counsel and the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Proposed ballot measures:

Wayne Twp.: 2 mill additional, 5 years, fire levy

Harveysburg: 3 mill additional, 5 years, operating expenses

Harveysburg: 2.5 mill additional, 5 years, police levy

Harveysburg: Referendums on multiple ordinances

Harveysburg: Surrendering corporate powers

Lebanon: An adult-use marijuana issue

Carlisle: Electric and gas aggregation

Butler County

The Monroe school district has a prominent issue on the November ballot, asking voters to approve $36.75 million in bonds to pay for new school construction.

There are also four communities that have fire levies on the ballot in Butler County, including New Miami.

Proposed ballot measures:

Monroe schools: 3.49 mill bond, additional, 38 years, school facilities

Butler County: 0.5 mill renewal, 5 years, Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Board

New Miami: 6 mill additional, 5 years, fire levy

New Miami: 3 mill additional, 5 years, streets levy

Oxford: 2.6 mill additional, 10 years, fire levy

Lemon Twp.: 3.8 mill replacement, 5 years, fire levy

Ross Twp.: 2.75 mill renewal, 5 years, fire levy

MidPointe Library: 1.25 mill additional, permanent, current expenses

Lane Public Library: 0.75 mill renewal, permanent, current expenses

Millville: Electric and gas aggregation