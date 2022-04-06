Egg dyeing workshop open to community supports Ukrainian artists

HAMILTON — Local artists will have an opportunity to help at-risk artists in Ukraine by participating in the “Pysanka: Ukrainian Egg Dyeing Workshop” at the Fitton Center this weekend.
“We offer a Ukrainian egg dyeing workshop. As you can imagine, that’s a little more poignant this year than it has been in previous years, and we are donating 25 percent of all proceeds to a charity that directly assists artists in Ukraine,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director, at the Fitton Center.
Twenty-five percent of all tuition fees from the workshop this Saturday will be donated to Artists At Risk (artistsatrisk.org), an organization that supports Ukrainian artists. Instructed by Lori Kay Farr, the course will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at press time, there were still a few spots left. Fitton Center has offered the workshop since the spring of 2018.
“…Come and have some fun, and know you’ll be supporting working artists at their time of need in war-torn Ukraine. We really ask for people’s help and love as we do that,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
He said Artists At Risk works with artists around the world, including those affected by war and crisis, such as those in Ukraine and Afghanistan, but right now, the focus is on Ukraine.
“This is a great way to spend time with your family making art, and it’s an incredible opportunity to support artists in Ukraine as they are challenged by the ravages of war. We want to be able to support them and we appreciate the community support for them as well.” said MacKenzie-Thurley.
Kate Rowekamp, director of education and outreach at the Fitton Center said the workshop is offered every year around Easter.
“Pysanka, which means ‘to write,’ is a traditional Ukrainian folk-art form where the students will apply wax with styluses to the eggs, and that wax then resists the dye that you use to color the egg. So, you end up getting really intricate and beautiful patterns,” Rowekamp said.
As part of the workshop, Farr will teach about the symbolism of traditional Pysanka egg designs. Then, the students create their own pattern that they will apply to the egg.
“Since we host the class around the holiday of Easter, a lot of people will participate as a fun way to celebrate and make something they can use that’s decorative for Easter,” Rowekamp said.
Artists At Risk helps artists get to safe places within welcoming artist communities.
“That way, if they are in a situation where they are fleeing war and persecution, they have these emergency resources, travel aid, and residencies that are provided to them,” Rowekamp said.
We wanted to be mindful of current events and what’s going on with artists in Ukraine right now, she said.
How to go
What: Pysanka: Ukrainian Egg Dyeing Workshop
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Cost: $53 for members and $63 for non-members per workshop. Spots are limited. The deadline to sign up is Fri., Apr. 8.
More info: www.fittoncenter.org/workshops or (513) 863-8873 ext.110. Instructor: Lorri Kay Farr. For students ages 12 and over.
