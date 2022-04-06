Egg dyeing workshop open to community supports Ukrainian artists

“This is a great way to spend time with your family making art, and it’s an incredible opportunity to support artists in Ukraine as they are challenged by the ravages of war. We want to be able to support them and we appreciate the community support for them as well.” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

Kate Rowekamp, director of education and outreach at the Fitton Center said the workshop is offered every year around Easter.

“Pysanka, which means ‘to write,’ is a traditional Ukrainian folk-art form where the students will apply wax with styluses to the eggs, and that wax then resists the dye that you use to color the egg. So, you end up getting really intricate and beautiful patterns,” Rowekamp said.

As part of the workshop, Farr will teach about the symbolism of traditional Pysanka egg designs. Then, the students create their own pattern that they will apply to the egg.

“Since we host the class around the holiday of Easter, a lot of people will participate as a fun way to celebrate and make something they can use that’s decorative for Easter,” Rowekamp said.

Artists At Risk helps artists get to safe places within welcoming artist communities.

“That way, if they are in a situation where they are fleeing war and persecution, they have these emergency resources, travel aid, and residencies that are provided to them,” Rowekamp said.

We wanted to be mindful of current events and what’s going on with artists in Ukraine right now, she said.

How to go

What: Pysanka: Ukrainian Egg Dyeing Workshop

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: $53 for members and $63 for non-members per workshop. Spots are limited. The deadline to sign up is Fri., Apr. 8.

More info: www.fittoncenter.org/workshops or (513) 863-8873 ext.110. Instructor: Lorri Kay Farr. For students ages 12 and over.