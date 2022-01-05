Edgewood Schools’ treasurer announces resignation

“I have worked side by side with Randy during my seven years as the superintendent and can say that it is going to be very difficult to replace him and uphold the work ethic that he brought to his position every single day.”

“Randy was responsible for refinancing our bonds three times resulting in a savings of approximately $5 million dollars over the life of the bonds. And in 2014, Randy was instrumental in successfully brokering a deal with Premier Health and Atrium, to construct a new medical building on the corner of Busenbark Road and Route 73,” said Fussnecker.

“The building provides much-needed services to the Edgewood community and was paid for through the monthly rental revenue, a revenue stream that will continue through the year 2029,” he said.

Stiver’s hiring in 2007 brought stability to the district’s treasurer position, which prior had seen seven different treasurers hold the job. He has worked as a school treasurer – including his time with Edgewood – for 31 years.

Stiver, who is leaving on Feb. 4 to take a new, non-school position as Germantown’s deputy director of finance, said he will miss Edgewood Schools.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve as the Edgewood Treasurer for the last 14 and a half years,” said Stiver, who resides in Germantown.

“Having seven treasurers in the previous 10 years, one of the main concerns of the board of education was finding someone who would look at this as a long-term position. I am proud to say that I was able to fill that void that the district had been experiencing. It is my hope that during my time here, I was able to gain the confidence of the board of education, parents, members of this community, and the district staff,” said Stiver.