Edgewood Schools pick new leader

In a statement released by the Edgewood Board of Education, members said: “During her short tenure here as interim superintendent, Kelly Spivey has shown her passion for our students and the quality of education that they receive.”

“Having lived in Butler County most of her life, Kelly understands the needs of our families and community and advocates for what is best for all students.

“The Edgewood City School District Board felt it was important to provide stability to our district during this time of transition. We have had many personnel changes and retirements, and we need to provide a strong leader going into our levy campaign. We have tremendous confidence that Kelly Spivey is that person,” said board members.

Edgewood is now the third Butler County district in less than a month to deal with a change in its superintendent’s position.

Matt Miller of Lakota Schools announced his resignation on Jan. 18, and Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. went public with his resignation on Jan. 9.

Spivey, who has 36 years of public education, was most recently the interim superintendent at Huber Heights Schools, northeast of Dayton, having been hired by that district in January 2022.

The long-time school district administrator, who retired from Talawanda in 2018, is also the executive director of High AIMS Consortium, an education organization in southwest Ohio that works to improve student achievement.