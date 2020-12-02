Edgewood junior sets school scoring record in double overtime basketball win

Caleb Allen, an Edgewood High School junior, scored a school-record 47 points to help the Cougars to a 77-72 double-overtime win against Monroe on Tuesday night.
While making 9-of-21 shots and 26-of-30 free throws, Allen added nine rebounds and four assists.
He broke the Edgewood single-game record of 41 set by 2004 graduate Brian Hangbers, according to the Butler County High School Sports Report.
“The first half I was not feeling it,” Allen, who had just four points heading into the halftime break, told BCHSSR. “I had a decent second half. But honestly, it was a team effort tonight, and I couldn’t have done it without them. We played good defense.”
The victory came in Edgewood’s season opened. The team next plays Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on Friday.