Edgewood district faces $3M deficit if tax levy on May 6 ballot is not renewed, leaders say

Edgewood Schools Superintendent Kelly Spivey said the levy renewal levy campaign is a low-profile one without yard signs and other advertisements reflecting a renewal of current tax rather than the district seeking a new school tax hike.

A “yes” vote, said Edgewood officials will not raise current school taxes.

But, noted district officials in a recent public statement, if voters reject the new substitute levy of 4.45-mills, they will then see a new school tax levy – of yet-to-be-determined millage - on the fall ballot.

“If the renewal does not pass this May, the district will need to return to the ballot in the fall requesting new millage,” wrote Edgewood officials.

The current substitute levy, which will expire at the end of December this year, generates approximately $2.9 million dollars annually.

If voters approve the new substitute levy of 4.45-mills on May 6, starting in January 2026 it will generate approximately $3 million annually through 2030 for the five-school district.

The property tax cost for homeowners will remain the same at $156 per $100,000 house if the new substitute levy wins at the ballot.

In 2023, voters rejected a new school hike. That ballot defeat, combined with the final phasing out of federal Covid pandemic relief funds last year, worsened the district’s financial struggle, Edgewood Schools Treasurer Patti Bowers has previously stated.

Bowers has said budget cuts in the wake of voters' defeat of a new school tax in 2023 have not been enough to adequately fund the district and an even deeper budget shortfall will occur if the current 4.45-mill substitute tax levy is not renewed.

Another ballot defeat in May will force the district, said school officials “to make significant cuts to offset the loss of $2.9 million each year following.”

“Some of these reductions are due to the state of Ohio’s proposed biennial budget, which was recently released. Renewing the expiring levy will help to support educational operating costs for salaries, maintenance, curriculum, and intervention resources,” noted officials.

And even a win at the ballot on May 5 will still bring about $1 million of operating budget cuts in busing, learning programs, along with reductions in administrative and school staffing through attrition, they said.

MORE DETAILS

Edgewood Schools Superintendent Kelly Spivey’s annual state of the schools address is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 26 at the Foundation Community Church, 100 Sal Blvd. in Trenton.