Edgewood community mourns teen’s death following Wayne Twp. crash

She did not survive and officials at the Montgomery County Coroner’s office confirmed her death Wednesday as taking place at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, though offered no cause of death at this time.

Her mother, Suzette Rawlins, told the Journal-News she has not be told yet the cause of her daughter’s death.

Initially Deaton was entrapped in the car’s wreckage.

“We honestly don’t know much about the crash yet,” said Rawlins.

Deaton, she said, was “smart and beautiful and sweet (and) kind (and) loves taking care of others.”

She said her daughter was active in school sports, playing volleyball and running track for Edgewood High School, said Rawlins.

The school community, which includes the greater Trenton area of Butler County, has reached out to Rawlins and her family to try and comfort her during the loss.

“They are putting up red ribbons and lights in Trenton,” she said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office report states Deaton was a passenger in a 2012 Ford Mustang that was headed west on Trenton Oxford Road toward Wehr Road in Wayne Twp.

The Mustang went left-of-center and crossed a double yellow line into the path of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck, which was heading east on Ohio 73.

After being struck, the Mustang “came to rest against a utility pole on the southeast side of the intersection,” the report states.

The Mustang’s driver was a 16-year-old male, who was fully licensed to drive, said Sheriff officials.

The truck “continued east into a ditch on the south side of SR 73 and came to rest in a field,” according to the report.

The teenage driver of the Mustang was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton with minor injuries. There were two other teens in the car and they went to the hospital due to serious injuries.

The truck was driven by an adult who had four children in the vehicle; none were seriously injured.

Edgewood school officials released a statement to school families saying a total of seven students from its district were in the two vehicles.

“We are notifying you to confirm that seven Edgewood students were involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Edgewood City School district today is mourning the loss of one of our high school students as a result of injuries sustained. Our prayers go out to the family and friends of this student.

“Three additional high school students were injured in the accident. Three passengers in a second vehicle are elementary students in the district,” stated school offcials/

“The extent of injuries of others involved in the accident at this time is unknown. Due to confidentiality laws, we are unable to release any names or personal information concerning these students.

“The Edgewood Community is devastated by this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with all involved in the accident and we pray for a speedy recovery for those injured and comfort for all involved in the accident and their families.

“The Edgewood School District Crisis Team met (Wednesday) and is preparing for counselors and other team members to provide supportive measures as staff and students return to school next week following spring break. Edgewood High School is also opening the building to support students Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” said school officials.

Butler County Sheriff Lieutenant Carrie Schultheiss said “there was no indication that alcohol or speed were a factor, but it is still under investigation at this time.”

Edgewood officials had recently revived its tradition of putting on a mock auto crash scene — complete with medical helicopter, EMS and fire squads – to help remind teens at its high school of the potential dangers of driving.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement earlier this year stressing the importance of improving teenage driving safety, crashes are the leading cause of death among young drivers (ages 15-20) nationally.

Officials in the Governor’s office said young drivers ages 15 to 25 represent almost 30% of deaths and 35% of serious injuries each year.

The crash remains under investigation.

Edgewood School officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones expressed his condolences, saying “any time there is a loss of life, it’s a tragedy.”