Duke Energy seeks regulatory review of natural gas rates

Investments Duke has made that call for rate increases include the installation of new infrastructure, including natural gas pipelines, and safety and security improvements to enable a robust system for customers, the company said. It invested $1.4 billion in capital projects across Southwest since the last time it sought approval of a natural gas base rate increase, which was in 2012.

“One of these major infrastructure projects, the Central Corridor Pipeline, is now operational. The filing date for this rate review was determined in prior regulatory proceedings regarding the in-service date of the CCP.”

Other projects include:

- The 14-mile CCP project in Hamilton County which went into service in March

- The Winton Road Regulator Station, built in 2018-19 in College Hill. This brought regulator equipment above ground to keep water out of the vault containing Duke equipment

- The Line D pipeline project that involved the replacement of 3.5 miles of distribution line along Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati in 2017.

Duke Energy Ohio’s application and supporting documentation can be found under Case No. 22-0507-GA-AIR on PUCO’s website.