Duke Energy gives grant for outdoor learning space at Forest Run park

The MetroParks of Butler County will be using a recent $10,000 grant to create an outdoor learning space at Forest Run MetroPark to support environmental education.
The grant, which was awarded by Duke Energy as a part of its yearly Nature Grants cycle, is the fourth time the MetroParks of Butler County have had a project funded by the utility provider.
The “outdoor classroom” will be located at the Timbermann Ridge area of the park, and will support new trails and educational signage.
This project will enhance park programming with topics that participants can relate to in their own backyard spaces,” said Becky Vanderpool, Senior Manager of Park Connections.
Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen said Duke Energy sees grants like these as an important way to contribute to the community.
“Historically, we’ve been giving nature grants for years in our region,” Thelen said. “We know that wildlife conservation, healthy habitats, environmental projects, and things like water quality are all important to making sure our communities thrive and are vibrant.”
This grant will allow for a seating area, a vernal pool, a birding area, a pollinator garden, and creek access, along with a new trail network.
Thelen said that, this year, Duke Energy awarded $115,000 in nature grants to 12 non-profit organizations, both in southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky. Thelen said, often, those programs depend on organizations like Duke Energy to help fund projects. To this point, Duke Energy has awarded $35,000 total to MetroParks of Butler County.
“For us, I think it’s a way to give back and to see neighborhoods flourish,” Thelen said. “We want to see nature and beauty around us, and our grants are able to help support that.”
