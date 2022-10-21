Duke Energy gives grant for outdoor learning space at Forest Run park

“Historically, we’ve been giving nature grants for years in our region,” Thelen said. “We know that wildlife conservation, healthy habitats, environmental projects, and things like water quality are all important to making sure our communities thrive and are vibrant.”

This grant will allow for a seating area, a vernal pool, a birding area, a pollinator garden, and creek access, along with a new trail network.

Thelen said that, this year, Duke Energy awarded $115,000 in nature grants to 12 non-profit organizations, both in southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky. Thelen said, often, those programs depend on organizations like Duke Energy to help fund projects. To this point, Duke Energy has awarded $35,000 total to MetroParks of Butler County.

“For us, I think it’s a way to give back and to see neighborhoods flourish,” Thelen said. “We want to see nature and beauty around us, and our grants are able to help support that.”