X
Dark Mode Toggle

Drugs, cash, gun seized during drug bust in Middletown

News
By
Updated 10 minutes ago
Christopher E. Young, 43, charged with felonies; will appear in court on Friday.

Thousands of dollars in drugs and cash and a stolen handgun were seized Tuesday by the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, the city said.

The police department, in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, executed a search warrant at 3712 Fisher Ave. They discovered about 700 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $70,000, police said.

Also a large caliber handgun, which later was determined to be stolen from the city of Oxford, was seized along with $5,000 in cash.

Christopher E. Young, 43, Middletown, who was on parole from a previous conviction of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, was arrested and booked in the Middletown City Jail. He was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs in a school zone, both first-degree felonies, having weapons while under disability and a parole violation.

He will be arraigned on Friday.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.

In Other News
1
Butler County history column: The Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers...
2
Tri-State Wrestling’s first show in Hamilton to feature WWE...
3
Some hoping to lace up roller skates in Over-The-Rhine recreation...
4
Man crushed to death at Hamilton Safe plant in Milford
5
4 things to do this winter season in Butler County

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top