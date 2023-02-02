Drugs, cash, gun seized during drug bust in Middletown

Thousands of dollars in drugs and cash and a stolen handgun were seized Tuesday by the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, the city said.
The police department, in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, executed a search warrant at 3712 Fisher Ave. They discovered about 700 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $70,000, police said.
Also a large caliber handgun, which later was determined to be stolen from the city of Oxford, was seized along with $5,000 in cash.
Christopher E. Young, 43, Middletown, who was on parole from a previous conviction of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, was arrested and booked in the Middletown City Jail. He was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs in a school zone, both first-degree felonies, having weapons while under disability and a parole violation.
He will be arraigned on Friday.
Anyone with information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.
