Drivers in West Chester urged to lock cars after numerous thefts

West Chester Twp. police are searching for this man in connection with a string of car break-ins. CONTRIBUTED

There have been a rash of thefts from cars in West Chester Twp. recently and authorities are asking for help from the community in locating the suspects.

The West Chester Police Department says it received eleven reports of thefts from vehicle over the weekend from across the township.

The suspects were opening unlocked vehicles and also breaking vehicle windows to steal items left by the vehicle owners. The thefts between 1:30 and 7:30 PM.

According to police, the suspects fled in a newer dark gray or silver Ford Explorer with dark tinted windows and two magnets or stickers on the back.

There were three reports from Esporta at 7730 Dudley Drive; two at the Skyline on Dudley, one at Voice of America Park, three at the Beckett baseball fields and two at the HyCrest Swim Club on Grinn Drive.

Anyone who has any information regarding these thefts or the identity of the suspect, contact the West Chester Police Department Crime Tip Line at 513-759-7272 or leave a tip online at www.westchesteroh.org/crimetips

West Chester Police off these tips to avoid becoming a victim:

  • Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle. If need be, stow items in your trunk and completely out of sight – a coat covering your purse, wallet or cell phone left in the car doesn’t count.
  • Always lock the doors to your vehicle, no matter where it is parked, and park in a well-lighted area whenever possible. Criminals usually won’t break windows if they don’t see valuable items inside to steal.

