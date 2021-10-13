Driver charged with causing crash that injured motorcyclist in Middletown

A 93-year-old Middletown man was charged with failing to yield at a right away Tuesday afternoon after he caused a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
Rudolph Nenni, who was driving a 2018 Dodge Caravan, was traveling north on Breiel Boulevard when he turned west on Central Avenue and crashed into a motorcyclist who was traveling south on Breiel, according to a Middletown police report.
Ricky McVety, 22, of Middletown, was riding a 2013 Yahama. He was transported to Atrium Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. His condition was unknown today.
Nenni and his passenger were not injured, police said.
