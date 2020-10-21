Drive-thru circus part of changing Halloween plans in Oxford: How to go

“We will give out candy in a fun way, doing it socially distanced and safe,” he said. “We hope they wear costumes. We like to see kids in costumes.”

Residents who want to hand out candy for trick-or-treating are asked to turn on porch lights so people know they’re participating and wear masks if opening the door.

Another free Halloween-themed event will be the Howl and the Moon: A Spooky Family Arts Night Wednesday at the Oxford Community Arts Center from 5 to 8 p.m. This year, the annual event will require reservations to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. It will be outdoors on the OCAC grounds and check-in will be required.

Plans call for a gentle “Haunted Trail” and predetermined plan for moving small groups from one “station” to another. Stations may be COVID-19 safe games, photo booth and a few surprises. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes. Activities are expected to include mini-pumpkin chucking and witch-hat ring toss.