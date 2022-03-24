Drainage issues at Bicentennial Commons Park in Monroe may delay plans

It’s time to “step back” on planned development at Monroe’s Bicentennial Commons Park until apparent drainage issues are fixed, Public Works Director Gary Morton told City Council members Tuesday night.
The issues need corrected before the city moves forward on Phase 2, Morton said. He doesn’t want the city to continue with plans it may “regret” in three years.
Concrete buried more than six inches under ground is prohibiting the water from properly draining in certain parts of the Bicentennial Commons, according to Morton. He said a drainage system will allow the water to be funneled into the Great River Miami.
He said part of Phase 2 was the installation of two playground equipment units, but those plans may have to be delayed until the drainage is improved. The equipment is scheduled to resemble a pirate ship and a rollercoaster, he said.
Also, he said, the city plans to install electric outlets and asphalt for the 15 to 20 food trucks that are expected at some community events. He said the standing water will “shorten the life” of the asphalt.
He said the city needs to make “good, sound decisions.”
Mayor Keith Funk applauded Morton and city leaders for “very forward thinking” and he called possibly delaying the project “a smart move.”
The city’s Park Board will holds its next meeting at the Bicentennial Commons and Morton encouraged City Council members to attend. He said seeing the potential problems firsthand will allow them to make informed decisions.
The Park Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 13. The first half of the meeting will be conducted under the carousel structure, then members will tour parts of the park to discuss the necessary items, he said.
If four or more of the seven City Council members attend and there is a quorum, the city will have to publicly announce the meeting, officials said.
Council member Dr. Kelly Clark asked Morton if the issues at the park will cause the July 4th celebration to be moved to Community Park. He said generators can be used to power the stage and food trucks so the event can remain at Bicentennial Commons.
Bicentennial Commons Park is an estimated $15 million project that may take 10 to 15 years to complete and it will change the former Americana Amusement Park on Ohio 4 into a multi-purpose community park, Monroe city leaders said.
LeSourdsville Lake opened in 1922 as a family picnic and campground, then added rides, attractions and an arcade about 20 years later. In 1977, the name was changed to Americana Amusement Park.
About the Author