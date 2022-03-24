Drainage issues at Bicentennial Commons Park in Monroe may delay plans

He said the city needs to make “good, sound decisions.”

Gary Morton, Monroe's director of public works, says drainage issues in Monroe Bicentennial Commons probably will delay development. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Mayor Keith Funk applauded Morton and city leaders for “very forward thinking” and he called possibly delaying the project “a smart move.”

The city’s Park Board will holds its next meeting at the Bicentennial Commons and Morton encouraged City Council members to attend. He said seeing the potential problems firsthand will allow them to make informed decisions.

The Park Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 13. The first half of the meeting will be conducted under the carousel structure, then members will tour parts of the park to discuss the necessary items, he said.

If four or more of the seven City Council members attend and there is a quorum, the city will have to publicly announce the meeting, officials said.

Council member Dr. Kelly Clark asked Morton if the issues at the park will cause the July 4th celebration to be moved to Community Park. He said generators can be used to power the stage and food trucks so the event can remain at Bicentennial Commons.

Bicentennial Commons Park is an estimated $15 million project that may take 10 to 15 years to complete and it will change the former Americana Amusement Park on Ohio 4 into a multi-purpose community park, Monroe city leaders said.

LeSourdsville Lake opened in 1922 as a family picnic and campground, then added rides, attractions and an arcade about 20 years later. In 1977, the name was changed to Americana Amusement Park.