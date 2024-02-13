MIDDLETOWN — A downtown Middletown restaurant has closed after less than four years in business.
Bandanas Eatery, 2200 Central Ave., closed on Friday, said Monica Thomas, one of the owners and former Middletown vice mayor.
“We reached the end of a chapter,” she told the Journal-News.
Thomas said gift cards from Bandanas will be accepted at West Central Wine, another downtown Middletown business Thomas co-owns.
Restaurants are a driving force in Ohio’s economy, with more than 23,912 eating and drinking businesses resulting in more than $30 billion in sales each year, according to the National Restaurant Association.
“We have really enjoyed serving our customers,” Thomas said.
Last month, the restaurant was featured in the Journal-News and was scheduled to participate this week in the city’s first Dessert Week.
Bandanas served classic pasta plates and wood-fired pizzas loaded with fresh homemade ingredients alongside New American steak and seafood dishes.
Bandanas was located in the Stefano’s restaurant space.
