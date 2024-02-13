Downtown Middletown restaurant has closed

“We reached the end of a chapter,” she told the Journal-News.

Thomas said gift cards from Bandanas will be accepted at West Central Wine, another downtown Middletown business Thomas co-owns.

Restaurants are a driving force in Ohio’s economy, with more than 23,912 eating and drinking businesses resulting in more than $30 billion in sales each year, according to the National Restaurant Association.

“We have really enjoyed serving our customers,” Thomas said.

Last month, the restaurant was featured in the Journal-News and was scheduled to participate this week in the city’s first Dessert Week.

Bandanas served classic pasta plates and wood-fired pizzas loaded with fresh homemade ingredients alongside New American steak and seafood dishes.

Bandanas was located in the Stefano’s restaurant space.