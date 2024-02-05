Middletown Dessert Week arrives in time for Valentine’s Day

So Dessert Week was born.

From Feb. 10-17, special desserts, priced between $5 to $9, will be offered at 15 local restaurants, breweries and businesses, said Lewis. She said the price point was important so everyone could afford the desserts.

She hopes Middletown residents and visitors eat lunch or dinner at the restaurants, then order dessert.

“Middletown is a hidden gem with restaurants and establishments of diverse cuisines,” she said. “Our goal with Dessert Week is to show off our hidden gem in a fun, delicious way.”

Lewis called desserts “comfort food” that brings “happiness, joy.”

For the last several days, Clayton Castle, the city’s new communications director, and Lewis have traveled around town and tasted small portions of all 15 desserts. She was asked how many calories she consumed.

“If you close your eyes,” she said, “it doesn’t count.”

Dessert Week is one of the many events organized by the city of Middletown to promote community engagement, civic vitality and economic development, according to Lewis.

Some of the other events throughout the year are St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration, set for 4 p.m. March 16, Memorial Day Parade, Food Truck Fridays (throughout the summer), and Movies in the Park (throughout the summer).

MIDDLETOWN DESSERT WEEK

WHEN: Feb. 10-17

WHERE: Area restaurants, breweries, establishments

COST: $5 to $9

RESTAURANTS, DESSERTS: Bandana’s Italian Eatery, 2200 Central Ave., bourbon praline cheesecake; Bourbon’s Kitchen, 2231 N. Verity Parkway, caramel corn sundae; Brent’s Smokin’ Butts, 640 N. University Blvd., buckeye sundae; Cancun, 3350 Village Drive, fried ice cream with a kick; Grecian Delight, 1300 Cincinnati Dayton Road, custard phyllo dough; J&E Root Beer Stand, 6301 Germantown Road, J&E Sweetheart Funnel Fries; Laff’s, 1920 Middletown Eaton Road, lemon icebox pie; Mockingbirds Cafe, 1024 Central Ave., cinnamon and sugar empanada; Mz Jades Soul Food, 1131 Central Ave., strawberry banana soul sundae; N.E.W. Ales Brewing, 1330 Manchester Ave., brownie pastry stout; Primo Italian Steakhouse, 6 S. Broad St., tiramisu; Steel City Pizza, 1330 Manchester Ave., Suite A, chocolate lava cake; The Cracked Pot, 2024 Central Ave., scotcheroo crepe; The Swire Inn, 64 S. Main St., strawberry crunch waffle sundae; Triple Moon Coffee Co., 1100 Central Ave., coffee affogato.