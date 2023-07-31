Downtown Mason revitalization project moves forward, public invited to presentation

WARREN COUNTY — For more than a year, a group of volunteers and consultants led by the Mason Deerfield Community Development Corporation have asked questions, talked with residents and business owners, and studied the community as the first step in an effort to revitalize the downtown and central Mason area and prepare for its future.

The group is working to create a plan for the Mason Mile, an area along and around Ohio 42 from Heritage Oak Park to south of Tylersville Road. Discussions have included how to make the area a growing destination for Mason residents and beyond.

The area dubbed the Mason Mile includes about 850 properties.

“The Mason Mile Project is a community-led, market-driven project that is honoring history while building into the future of a fresh, healthy, and sustainable place for people to live, work and play,” said Kacey Richards of the Mason Mile Project.

The project is led by the MADECDC in partnership with the City of Mason. MADECDC contracted with Randall Gross Development Economics of Nashville to lead the planning effort, and in turn they subcontracted with BLDG Branding and Common Ground Urban Design and Planning.

That results of the study work will be presented and discussed from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Mason Mile Community Open House at Mason Intermediate School in the cafeteria. All members of the public are welcome. Development partners RGDE and Common Ground Design will summarize their market analysis, technical findings and development opportunities for the Mason Mile and the larger downtown area.

Presentations will be followed by breakout sessions so participants can ask questions and provide input to the proposed improvements to the Mason Mile.

For more information about the project, go to makethemile.com.