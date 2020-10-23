Downtown Hamilton event will support 22 local businesses with Halloween theme today

Shari Miller, co-chair of the Alive After 5 committee, said the event, which is encouraging the public to attend in Halloween costumes, helps to move the city toward normalcy during the pandemic.

“This (event) exists to bring support to our brick and mortar businesses in downtown Hamilton and help people realize there are still fun things to do,” said Miller.

Usually a once-a-month-event, there have been fewer holdings this year.

But business is picking up in recent months, she said.

“Earlier this year Hamilton was like a ghost town during the (coronavirus) lockdown but now Hamilton is coming back to life,” said Miller.

The event, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. today, includes shops, galleries, restaurants and pubs along High and Main Street across the Great Miami River. Participants will enjoy sales, giveaways and entertainment.

Participating businesses for today’s Alive After 5 event include:

Alexanders Market and Deli

Fretboard Brewing & Public House

Hip Boutique

InsideOut Studio

Lounge 24

Made to Love

Monkey on Main

Petals & Wicks

Renaissance Fine Art Supplies & Framing

Rustic Home

Sara’s House

Scattering Joy

Scripted Studio

Soulshine Wellness on Main

The Almond Sisters Bakery

The Casual Pint

The Drycleaning Shop

The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton

The Reptile Pit

The Strauss Gallery & Gift Shop

Unsung Salvage

Wildfire Hygge Goods