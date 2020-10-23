Downtown Hamilton event will support 22 local businesses with Halloween theme today

The latest Alive After 5 downtown Hamilton event today will add a Halloween theme to the effort of supporting local businesses in the city, especially during this time.
The downtown event designed to highlight and promote the city’s central business district is even more vital as some local shop owners and restaurants try to counter the declines in customers since the outbreak of coronavirus earlier this year, officials said.
“The businesses in Hamilton have been so creative through these times,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
The latest Alive After 5 event, which encourages the public to walk into more than two dozen businesses, and also enjoy music and exhibits outside, is a key event to keep small businesses viable in the city, said Grubb.
“I feel our community is rallying around the business community and it’s important to support local businesses and continue to let our community thrive,” she said.
Shari Miller, co-chair of the Alive After 5 committee, said the event, which is encouraging the public to attend in Halloween costumes, helps to move the city toward normalcy during the pandemic.
“This (event) exists to bring support to our brick and mortar businesses in downtown Hamilton and help people realize there are still fun things to do,” said Miller.
Usually a once-a-month-event, there have been fewer holdings this year.
But business is picking up in recent months, she said.
“Earlier this year Hamilton was like a ghost town during the (coronavirus) lockdown but now Hamilton is coming back to life,” said Miller.
The event, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. today, includes shops, galleries, restaurants and pubs along High and Main Street across the Great Miami River. Participants will enjoy sales, giveaways and entertainment.
Participating businesses for today’s Alive After 5 event include:
