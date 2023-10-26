Downtown Middletown Fifth Third Bank closing early 2024

MIDDLETOWN — Those who bank at the downtown Fifth Third Bank will have to find a different branch next year.

The location at 1010 Central Ave. is closing on Jan. 18, 2024, said Julianne Bell, regional marketing manager. After that branch closes, there will be one Fifth Third Bank location in the city at 915 Elliott Drive. That branch recently was remodeled and held a ribbon-cutting.

Bell said Fifth Third Bank customers were sent letters this month notifying them of the branch closing. Those who responded to the letter said they were concerned about the bank employees, Bell said. Those employees will be reassigned to different branches, she said.

The bank constantly reviews branches as a way to “optimize” its locations, she said. The Elliott Drive location is a short distance from downtown, she said. The ATM on Central Avenue will remain open, Bell said.

The Central Avenue location is on the first floor of the Goetz Tower and used to share that floor with Roger’s Jewelers.

Fifth Third has 40,000 partner ATMs nationwide that are fee free, Bell said. The closest downtown location is inside the UDF, 101 N. Verity Parkway, according to Bell.

Jeff Payne, executive director of Downtown Middletown Inc., said he was “certainly disappointed” to hear that the downtown branch was closing.

“It’s another empty store,” he said. “That’s too bad.”

He said the space is ideal for an office building.