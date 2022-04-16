Donald Trump endorses J.D. Vance in Ohio Republican primary for U.S. Senate

The announcement comes after dozens of Republican leaders in Ohio mounted a last-minute effort to urge Trump to remain neutral in the race. In a draft letter obtained by The Associated Press, Republicans noted Vance has come under scrutiny from some of Trump’s most loyal supporters for his previous criticism of the former president.

In his endorsement, Trump noted that Vance had criticized him in the past, but said “he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades.”