Dispatch: Crews respond to fire at Hamilton Texas Roadhouse

By Taylor Weiter – WCPO
1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews have responded to a fire at a Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton Thursday night, dispatchers said.

Butler County dispatch told us they began receiving reports at around 8 p.m. about a fire at the Texas Roadhouse in the 1300 block of Main Street.

Social media posts show the fire on the roof of the building as customers and employees exit.

Dispatchers told us that while medics were sent to the scene, no one has been taken to the hospital.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started and what has been impacted inside the restaurant.

The Journal-News reported just one week ago that work has started on a new Texas Roadhouse location in front of the Hamilton Meijer that would replace the current one. The new restaurant was expected to have more space and parking, hiring 25 additional employees.

The new location was not expected to open until September.

