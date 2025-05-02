Dispatch: Crews respond to fire at Hamilton Texas Roadhouse

Social media posts show the fire on the roof of the building as customers and employees exit.

Dispatchers told us that while medics were sent to the scene, no one has been taken to the hospital.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started and what has been impacted inside the restaurant.

The Journal-News reported just one week ago that work has started on a new Texas Roadhouse location in front of the Hamilton Meijer that would replace the current one. The new restaurant was expected to have more space and parking, hiring 25 additional employees.

The new location was not expected to open until September.